The makers of the recently released Hindi film Mastiii 4 have found themselves at the centre of a fresh controversy. Radio jockey and well-known content creator Ashish Sharma has approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that a scene in the film has been lifted from one of his viral Instagram skits without his permission.

Mastiii 4 lands in trouble: RJ Ashish Sharma accuses makers of copying viral Instagram skit, moves Delhi High Court

According to Sharma, a sequence in Mastiii 4 closely resembles his audio-visual skit titled “Shaq Karne Ka Nateeja”, which he posted on Instagram in January 2024. The skit, which revolves around suspicion-driven humour, went on to rack up more than 11 million views, significantly boosting Sharma’s popularity on social media.

In his plea, Sharma has accused the film’s producers of copying not just the central idea but also the storyline, character interactions, sequence of events and even the comic punchline from his original content. He has sought a permanent injunction, financial damages and a detailed account of profits, claiming that his work has been used without consent or credit.

Mastiii 4 has been produced by Maruti International along with other production houses and was released in theatres on November 21, 2025. While the film has already completed its theatrical run, it is now slated to premiere on an OTT platform on January 16, 2026 — a factor that weighed heavily during the court hearing.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Tushar Rao Gedela heard Sharma’s request for immediate relief on January 6, 2026. Taking note of the film’s upcoming digital release, the court issued notice to the producers, stating that they should be given an opportunity to present their side before any interim decision is taken. The judge indicated that a short notice was appropriate given the stage of the film’s release cycle.

Sharma, who enjoys a sizeable following on both Instagram and YouTube, told the court that he is the sole creator and owner of the skit in question. He further argued that the alleged copying amounts to a deliberate violation of his creative rights, especially at a time when digital creators increasingly contribute original ideas to popular culture.

The case is scheduled to be heard next on January 13, 2026. Until then, all eyes remain on how the makers of Mastiii 4 respond to the allegations. With the growing overlap between social media content and mainstream cinema, the outcome of this dispute could also spark a larger conversation about originality, attribution and creative boundaries in Bollywood.

