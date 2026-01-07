Sources reveal the actor is deeply involved in shaping the high-stakes Mumbai-set thriller, marking his debut series production under the HRX banner.

While fans continue to await Hrithik Roshan’s return to the big screen, the superstar is currently channelling his creative energy into a different role — that of a producer. Hrithik’s debut series production under the HRX banner, tentatively titled Storm, has officially gone on floors, according to sources quoted by Mid-Day. Ever since the project was announced, it has generated strong buzz, and the latest update has only heightened anticipation.

Hrithik Roshan backed Storm goes on floor; filmmaker Ajitpal Singh aims for February wrap

Sharing details about the progress, a source revealed, “The shooting for Storm is in full swing. Ajitpal Singh serves as the show’s director, writer, and creator. It’s largely a start-to-end schedule. Ajit is looking at wrapping it by February.” The update indicates a tightly planned shoot, with the makers aiming to complete the series within a defined timeline.

Another source shed light on Hrithik Roshan’s close involvement with the project, especially during its development phase. “Hrithik and Ajitpal have spent considerable time exchanging ideas through the scripting and pre-production stage. Hrithik is kicked about the show’s script. He loved Ajit’s directorial venture Tabbar (2021). So, he knows the filmmaker will bring his unique flavour to the genre, where style, substance, and sensitivity will unite,” the source shared.

Storm was officially announced by Prime Video in October last year as an upcoming Original drama series. The high-stakes thriller is set in Mumbai and is produced by Hrithik Roshan and Eshaan Roshan under HRX Films, a division of FilmKraft Productions. The show boasts a strong ensemble cast led by Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, with Hrithik’s partner Saba Azad also playing a key role.

The narrative of Storm delves into a gripping world of ambition, secrets, and survival in the heart of Mumbai. Written by Ajitpal Singh along with François Lunel and Swati Das, the series promises an intense storyline driven by powerful women characters navigating high-pressure, high-stakes situations — a theme that has already piqued curiosity among viewers.

On the acting front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War 2, continuing his association with large-scale action spectacles. He is also expected to make an intense cameo appearance in the upcoming spy thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. The film is a key addition to Aditya Chopra’s ambitious YRF Spy Universe.

With Storm now rolling and Hrithik Roshan actively backing the project, expectations are high for what could be a significant addition to India’s premium streaming space.

