“All the money I invested in Chhapaak is mine,” says Deepika Padukone responding to question of Ranveer Singh’s involvement

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for the release of Chhapaak. The movie is based on the life of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. With this film, Deepika Padukone will also be adding a feather to her cap. The actress has produced the film under her banner KA.

Today, the actress along with the team of Chhapaak including Laxmi Agarwal launched the title song of Chhapaak. At the launch, during the media interaction, Deepika was asked if Ranveer Singh has also invested in the film as the money is in the family now. Deepika almost jumped on her seat while responding to the question. She said that all of it is her money which she has invested in the film.


Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently confirmed that she will be producing the film on Mahabharata which will look at the epic from the eyes of Draupadi. The actress will also be co-producing Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film ’83 with Kabir Khan, Madhu Mantena Varma and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Chhapaak is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 10 and also stars Vikrant Massey.

