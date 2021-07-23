Mona Singh has made a name for herself for her memorable roles on television, films, and the OTT platform, all set to be seen in &TV’s Mauka-E-Vardaat. She is one of those artists who do not believe in confining to a particular type of role but loves experimenting with different genres and characters. She has impressed people with her different looks and created an everlasting impact on people’s minds.

We all remember her as a nerd smiling behind the thick glasses, the girl next door who everyone can associate with and the simple yet gharelu bahu who always donned an Indian attire. However, this time the audience will witness her in a different avatar. Projecting the serious persona of her personality, Mona will go de-glam with no makeup and a simple look, as the host of the weekday riveting crime series, Mauka-E-Vardaat. Yes, you heard it right! While hosting on television has always been glamorous, the actor will break stereotypes with her minimalistic look!

Elaborating further, Mona Singh, host of &TV’s Mauka-E-Vardaat, shares, "Hosting a crime series is a serious work as it demands intensity, rawness and honesty for the story to appear compelling viewers. The role comes with many responsibilities, and one is building a connection between the viewers and the story within a limited timeframe. Much attention has been given to the look and costumes to make the character look simple yet strong. Also, a glamorous look may distract the viewers from the story and dilute the show’s essence. Hence, I will have a de-glam look, keeping it as minimalistic and natural as possible, and the attire will be Indian wear. With minimal makeup and simple hairdo, the audience will see a new version of their very own Mona Singh. What is very interesting to me is that the makers have paid attention to the smallest details like wearing a leather strapped watch and simple jewellery pieces to keep everything balanced. &TV’s Mauka-E-Vardaat has given me this wonderful opportunity to explore a different genre and present a different version of myself that many have not seen before. I am very excited and eagerly looking forward to it."

