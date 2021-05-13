Enola Holmes 2 is happening! Netflix has confirmed that Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill will reprise their roles respectively as Enola Holmes and Sherlock Holmes in the upcoming sequel.

Netflix Film tweeted on May 123, "The sequel is afoot! The adventure continues as Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill return to the world of ENOLA HOLMES, reteaming with director Harry Bradbeer & writer Jack Thorne on a second film based on Nancy Springer’s book series about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant sister."

Based on the beloved book series "The Enola Holmes Mysteries" by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes is a dynamic new mystery-adventure that introduces the world’s greatest detective to his fiercest competition yet: his teenage sister.

