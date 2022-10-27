Taylor Swift recently dropped her visual album Midnights. The edited music video for ‘Anti-Hero’ is the third track on her new album, Midnights on Apple Music, removing a shot that showed the ‘fat’ scale which some viewers considered fatphobic.

According to an Entertainment Weekly report, the controversial scene features Swift, who wrote and directed the video, standing on a scale and seeing the word fat staring back at her. Her party-loving alter ego, who looks on nearby, then shakes her head in disapproval. The updated clip does not include the word and instead shows Swift stepping onto the scale while her alter ego shakes her head.

While the scene received backlash on social media over the scene with some viewers considering it fatphobic, on Tuesday, the cast of The View defended Swift and the scene, with Sunny Hostin insisting that fans who were upset over it had "Missed the point." Moreover, Swift had also described "Anti-Hero," as one of her most personal songs yet.

"I don't think I've delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before," she said on Instagram. "I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized and, not to sound too dark, I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person. We all hate things about ourselves, and it's all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we're going to be this person."

"For someone who's an artist, she gets to have agency over her artistry. She was describing a personal experience, and quite frankly, it's a personal experience a lot of women experience," Hostin said at the time. "I've experienced it, and men. You get on the scale and you're a perfectly normal weight and all you see is fat, all you see is, 'Oh my gosh, I'm five pounds heavier than I should be.'"

Midnights is Swift’s tenth studio album. The thirteen-track studio album dropped Friday October 21. Watch the music video for “Anti-Hero” below!

