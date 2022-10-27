comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.10.2022 | 2:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

Britney Spears’ lawyer urges to find Jamie Spears in contempt of court for disclosing confidential medical information on his daughter

Bollywood News

Britney Spears’ lawyer says her father, Jamie Spears, shared the pop star's private medical information in court documents.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Hollywood popstar Britney Spears’s lawyer urged a judge Wednesday to consider finding the singer’s father and the law firm representing him in contempt of court for disclosed confidential medical information on his daughter in court documents.

Britney Spears’ lawyer urges to find Jamie Spears in contempt of court for disclosing confidential medical information on his daughter

Britney Spears’ lawyer urges to find Jamie Spears in contempt of court for disclosing confidential medical information on his daughter

“They’re trying to embarrass Britney Spears and bully Britney Spears, while trying to vindicate Jamie Spears,” said attorney Mathew Rosengart, who added that no document could do so. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sealed exhibits were included in a motion from Jamie Spears filed in July to compel the deposition of his daughter, which was denied. After the filing was submitted, Rosengart was forced to move to seal the motion to compel.

“Why did he oppose the sealing motion?” Rosengart asked. He urged L.A. Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny to find Weingarten in contempt of court and to issue sanctions against him and Jamie Spears. “None of this has anything to do with the matters before the court,” responded Weingarten. He said he’ll “refrain from commenting” on Rosengart’s “unnecessary speech.” Penny agreed to seal the motion.

As the report cites, she found that some of the exhibits in the filing were “already ordered sealed and are confidential,” explaining that it was “highly inappropriate for Jamie Spears to proffer these documents.” In September, Jamie Spears moved for a state appeals court to overturn Penny’s ruling barring him from deposing his daughter over claims that he abused and surveilled her.

Also Read: Britney Spears gets restraining order against ex-husband Jason Alexander after he attempts to crash her wedding with Sam Asghari

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Esmayeel Shroff dies in Mumbai; Govinda,…

SEVENTEEN to take over Osaka, Tokyo and…

Jacqueline Fernandez’ lawyer says his client…

After Salman Khan contracts Dengue, BMC…

Genelia D’Souza to make a comeback with…

Jimmy Shergill joins Ajay Devgn and Neeraj…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification