Bhanushali Studios Limited announced a creative collaboration with acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Michael Bay. Known globally for shaping modern blockbuster cinema, Bay marked his first-ever creative association with an Indian studio and an Indian film through this partnership, a milestone he also shared on social media.

Michael Bay makes Indian debut as he joins hands with Bhanushali Studios for Anthony D’Souza directorial featuring music by A R Rahman

Michael Bay, whose body of work as a director and producer includes franchises and films such as Bad Boys, Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, Transformers, and A Quiet Place, has been responsible for over USD 10 billion in global box office collections. His collaboration with Bhanushali Studios signals a notable cross-cultural exchange between Hollywood-scale action filmmaking and Indian storytelling.

The upcoming project is set to be directed by Anthony D’Souza, known for large-scale entertainers such as Boss, Blue, and Azhar. Elevating the film further is the involvement of Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman, whose music has consistently carried Indian narratives to a global audience.

Speaking about his first Indian collaboration, Michael Bay said, “It was an exciting opportunity to blend Hollywood’s action-driven approach with the heart and emotion of Indian storytelling. Working with Rahman, Vinod, and Tony offered the chance to create a new cinematic experience filled with energy, rhythm, and striking visuals. Anthony’s vision, particularly, his handling of scale and emotion made this collaboration especially fulfilling.”

A R Rahman reflected on the creative union, saying, “When different cinematic worlds come together, they open up a unique space for music. For me, composing has always been about discovering the soul of a film and giving the score its own identity — a voice for what remains unspoken. I let the music carry the emotion.”

Bhanushali Studios Limited has steadily built a strong slate of films through collaborations with prominent banners such as Warner Bros. Pictures, Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, Hansal Mehta’s True Story Films, and Ali Abbas Zafar’s AAZ Films. The alliance with Michael Bay marks a further step toward international collaboration and global storytelling.

Vinod Bhanushali, Chairman and Managing Director of Bhanushali Studios Limited, shared, “Cinema is global and stories are universal. Collaborations like this remind us that creative scale has no boundaries. Bringing together Michael Bay’s dynamic filmmaking with A R Rahman’s musical universe was an ambitious and inspiring vision. We believed an Indian story could find a strong voice on the global stage through such partnerships.”

Director Anthony D’Souza also spoke about the project, saying, “Collaborating with Michael Bay’s creative intensity, Rahman sir’s musical brilliance, and the support of Bhanushali Studios was both an honour and a responsibility. This film aspired to balance scale, speed, and emotion while delivering a cinematic experience that remained soulful at its core.”

The film is in the early stages of development at the time of the announcement, with further details expected to be revealed as the project progresses.

