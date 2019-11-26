Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 has become the talk of the nation with this brilliant storyline that is inspired by shocking true crimes against women that have happened across the country. The edge-of-the-seat thriller will see Rani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist who systematically targets women. Mardaani 2 focusses on the rise in violent crimes by juveniles in India and has definitely sparked a conversation on the threat this poses on young girls.

Given that the subject of the film is of huge interest to the youth, especially young girls and their families, Rani will be doing several college visits during her promotional tour of India. What’s most interesting is that she has told the team that she wants to meet members of the Women Development Cell to understand the steps taken by them to make colleges a safety hub for girl students. Rani will also interact with both male and female students in colleges to make them sensitive towards standing up against sexual predators.

“Rani wants to raise awareness on empowering the youth so that they can recognize predatory behaviour and also seek ways to save themselves from it. She wants to engage boys and girls across India and discuss the huge threat that they are facing from these nameless, faceless underage criminals who are nothing but sexual predators with indescribable rage within themselves. Rani will be presenting facts and cases from across the country to the students and tell them to look out for each other. Her promotional tour will take her to eight Indian states and she wants to do her bit to spread this important message,” informs a source.

Rani says, “College kids, given their age, are quite vulnerable to this threat against them and there is a growing sense of this fear among families because all we want is to protect our children and give them a great, unscarred future. I want to connect with as many students as possible through my campaign and bring as much awareness about the sharp rise in violent crimes committed by juveniles against young women in India.”

She adds, “I will be meeting and interacting with members of the women’s cell from across colleges of our country to discuss at length how they are raising awareness about this critical and challenging social issue that the students are facing in the college premise. Students need to be made aware of menace because the threat is all around them, walking with them, sitting around them and constantly looking at them as preys. It’s a tough world that we are living in and raising our children, especially daughters, and we have to protect them at any cost. I hope I can spread the message of awareness to as many people as possible.”

Rani is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2. She had delivered a knock-out performance in the superhit and hugely acclaimed prequel, Mardaani, in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket. In Mardaani 2, Rani has been pitted against a very young yet dangerous villain who can be called pure evil.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 will be Rani’s next release which is set to hit theatres on 13th December.

