Miss World Manushi Chhillar and Diljit Dosanjh are setting screens on fire with their latest collaboration, a music video like never before. And the newly released teaser is proof of the magic they create together. The visuals showcase undeniable chemistry, striking energy, and a pairing that feels both unexpected and instantly captivating. The teaser of 'Kufar' from Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming album Aura dropped this morning, and it hits right out of the park, with a never-before-seen pairing between Manushi and Diljit, as the Miss World extends her artistic intent to a new space, blending global appeal with local resonance. The collaboration also marks a new phase in Manushi's creative journey, one that continues to evolve with each project.

Manushi Chhillar teams up with Diljit Dosanjh for “sexy dance” number ‘Kufar’, teaser out! Watch

The song teaser offers a glimpse of Manushi in a completely new light - an uber sexy avatar we've never witnessed on screen before. From sultry close-ups that capture her smouldering intensity to sequences featuring her in a shimmering orange crop top paired with denim, Manushi commands attention in every frame that she graces. She takes being glam to the next level with 'Kufar', exuding confidence and boldness as she matches Diljit's swagger, step for step, in a dimly lit, vintage bar setting complete with chandeliers and an undeniable old-school charm. Manushi took to her socials to share the teaser and CONSIDER US TEASED. She penned, "Well...I tried something new"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

The chemistry between Manushi and Diljit, combined with their shared charisma, brings an effortless energy to the screen. It feels both cinematic and global in scale. The teaser showcases the duo in a series of visually stunning moments, where Manushi's transformation is on full display. For Miss World, this collaboration is more than just a music feature. It represents her desire to diversify her artistic portfolio, to explore formats that allow her to connect with audiences in fresh and dynamic ways.

As the teaser continues to generate buzz, it reaffirms what 2025 has already made clear - Manushi Chhillar is redefining herself with every project - taking creative risks, delivering powerful performances and carving her own path with a fearless, focused determination. 2025 has truly been her year, with acclaimed performances in Maalik and Tehran. Manushi has brought to the forefront her willingness to take on roles that challenge her and allow her to grow as an artist. And her latest collab with Diljit Dosanjh is no different. The song will be released on October 15, 2025.

