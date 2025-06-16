In a rare and historic meeting at Vatican City, Hollywood legend Al Pacino and producer Manasvi Mamgai were officially received by His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, marking a spiritual and symbolic beginning for the upcoming film Captivated. The project, backed by 32RED Entertainment, has commenced filming in Rome.

Manasvi Mamgai’s Hollywood production Captivated starring Al Pacino commences with blessings of Pope Leo XIV

This meeting holds several firsts — Al Pacino, known globally for The Godfather and other iconic roles, became the first film star to be formally received by the newly appointed Pope Leo XIV. It also marked the first time Pacino met with a Pope. For Manasvi Mamgai, co-founder of 32RED Entertainment, the moment was equally significant as one of the few Indian-origin producers to receive such an audience.

Mamgai reflected on the moment, saying, “Meeting His Holiness, the Pope, was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. As an Indian-origin producer, standing alongside Al Pacino in such an extraordinary moment felt surreal and deeply meaningful. No better way to start a movie than to receive blessings from His Holiness himself.”

Directed by Dito Montiel (Riff Raff), Captivated is a high-stakes thriller inspired by true events. The film centers on Saro, a Calabrian mafia boss who kidnaps the grandson of billionaire Jean Paul Getty. As the situation intensifies, Saro forms an unexpected emotional bond with the boy’s mother, Abigail Harris — a connection that puts his entire empire at risk.

Captivated is produced by 32RED Entertainment, a Los Angeles and Mumbai-based studio founded in 2021 by Manasvi Mamgai and Michael Mammoliti. The company focuses on bold, globally resonant storytelling, and Captivated marks one of its most ambitious productions to date. Filming is underway and the release is slated for 2025.

With a powerful narrative, a legendary lead, and the Pope’s blessing, Captivated promises a compelling cinematic journey grounded in both emotion and suspense.

Also Read: Manasvi Mamgai on her production Captivated being presented at Marché du Film in Cannes, “Bringing the film to life has been a deeply personal and passionate journey”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.