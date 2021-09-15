Actors Sanjay Dutt, Mohanlal, and Mammootty recently received a 10-year golden visa from the Dubai government. Now, adding to the list, producer Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have also received the same.

Boney Kapoor took to social media on September 14 to share the news. He wrote, “Grateful to Dubai government for granting me and my family a 10 years golden visa. Dynamic and kind-hearted leadership. Best Destination ….. Dubai and UAE #Goldenvisa #Dubai #UAE.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next star in Helen remake and Good Luck Jerry.

