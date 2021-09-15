Bollywood Hungama

After Mammootty and Mohanlal, Boney Kapoor, and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor receive UAE’s golden visa 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actors Sanjay Dutt, Mohanlal, and Mammootty recently received a 10-year golden visa from the Dubai government. Now, adding to the list, producer Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have also received the same.

After Mammootty and Mohanlal, Boney Kapoor, and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor receive UAE's golden visa 

Boney Kapoor took to social media on September 14 to share the news. He wrote, “Grateful to Dubai government for granting me and my family a 10 years golden visa. Dynamic and kind-hearted leadership. Best Destination ….. Dubai and UAE #Goldenvisa #Dubai #UAE.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next star in Helen remake and Good Luck Jerry.

ALSO READ: Stars V/S Food: Janhvi Kapoor reveals her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao loves the sweet potato paratha made by her

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

