South Korean group MAMAMOO’s leader Solar and film Brave Citizens co-stars Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jun Young have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently quaratined.

As per the reports in Korean tabloid Soompi, the respective agencies of the South Korean celebrities issued official statements on February 24 (today) informing the artists’ diagnosis. According to the statement released by Solar’s agency RBW, after hearing that she was in close contact with a COVID-19 patient on February 23, she used a self-testing kit and tested positive, following which she immediately underwent PCR testing and was ultimately diagnosed with COVID-19 February 24.

“Solar completed the third dose of his COVID-19 vaccine, and she has currently halted all activities and is taking the necessary measures as well as getting rest in keeping with guidelines set by government health authorities,” the agency further stated.

Shortly after, Solar shared an Instagram story reassuring her fans about her health, “Thank you for worrying about me. I’ll take this [as a sign] to promote in a healthier way before my solo album comes out. I’ll take good care of myself and come back,” she wrote against a starry background.

Meanwhile, co-stars of upcoming action film Brave Citizen, Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jun Young, were also confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19.

"Shin Hye Sun has received positive test results for COVID-19. She is not experiencing any major symptoms, and has begun quarantine. Shin Hye Sun has completed her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," a spokesperson from Shin Hye Sun's label IOK Company shared.

Singer-actor Lee Jun Young's agency J-FLEX also stated, "On February 22, Lee Jun Young underwent a self-diagnosis kit test before attending a schedule, and the test showed positive results. Afterward, Lee Jun Young immediately underwent a PCR test, and he has tested positive as of February 23. Lee Jun Young has thus far completed his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and he is not showing any abnormal symptoms. He is receiving treatment at home while in quarantine per disease prevention guidelines."

The actors have been filming for the new film since December. Both of them are not showing any major symptoms and are currently under quaratine.

