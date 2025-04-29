Eminent Malayalam filmmaker and cinematographer Shaji N Karun passed away on Monday, April 28, 2025, at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 73 and had been battling cancer for some time.

Malayalam filmmaker Shaji N Karun passes away at 73

Born on January 1, 1952, in Kollam, Kerala, Shaji N Karun emerged as a pioneering figure in Indian cinema, known for his profound visual storytelling and commitment to cinematic realism. After graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India in 1974, he began his career as a cinematographer, collaborating extensively with renowned director G. Aravindan. His exceptional work behind the camera earned him the National Award for Best Cinematography for the film Thampu in 1979.

Karun's directorial debut, Piravi (1988), garnered international acclaim, winning the Caméra d'Or Special Mention at the Cannes Film Festival and multiple national awards. His subsequent films, Swaham (1994) and Vanaprastham (1999), were also screened at Cannes, with Swaham competing for the Palme d'Or. His 2009 film Kutty Srank won the National Award for Best Feature Film.

Beyond filmmaking, Karun played a pivotal role in shaping Kerala's film institutions. He served as the inaugural chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and later chaired the Kerala State Film Development Corporation. His contributions to cinema were recognized with several honours, including the Padma Shri in 2011 and France's Order of Arts and Letters.

Karun is survived by his wife, Anasuya Devaki Warrier, and sons, Appu and Anil. His funeral will be held with official honours at Santhikavadom, Thycaud, on Tuesday, April 29.

The passing of Shaji N Karun marks the end of an era in Malayalam cinema, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire filmmakers and audiences alike.

