Bollywood actor Malaika Arora has sold her luxury residential apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri West for Rs. 5.30 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by online real estate marketplace squareyards.com on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. The transaction was registered in August 2025.

Andheri West is a prime residential and lifestyle destination in Mumbai, known for its upscale housing, entertainment avenues, and vibrant social fabric. The locality enjoys excellent connectivity via the Western Express Highway, SV Road, suburban rail, and the Versova-Ghatkopar Metro corridor, linking it efficiently to business districts like BKC, Goregaon, and Andheri East. With luxury high-rises, premium societies, and robust social infrastructure, Andheri West continues to be one of the most sought-after markets for homebuyers and investors in Mumbai.

According to IGR documents reviewed by Square Yards, the property is located in Runwal Elegante in Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West. The apartment was sold by Malaika Arora has carpet area of 1,369 sq.ft. (~127.18 sq.m.) and built-up area of 152.68 sq.m. (~1,643 sq.ft.). The transaction also includes one car parking space. The deal incurred stamp duty of Rs. 31.08 lakh and registration charges of 30,000. She had purchased it for Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2018, gaining about Rs. 2.04 crore in value — an appreciation of 62%.

According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, a total of 22 transactions amounting to a gross transaction value of Rs. 109 crore were registered with IGR in Runwal Elegante, between September 2024 to August 2025. Currently, the average registered transaction property price in the project stands at Rs. 33,150 per sq. ft.

Malaika Arora is an Indian actress, dancer, and television personality who has been active in the entertainment industry since the 1990s. She gained popularity for her dance performances in Hindi cinema and has been a prominent figure in music videos and reality television shows. Arora has also worked as a model and judge on several popular talent-based programs. Widely recognized for her contributions to fashion and fitness, she has established herself as a lifestyle icon.

