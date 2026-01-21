In a development that builds fresh momentum around Dhurandhar 2, actor Vicky Kaushal is set to reprise his role as Major Vihaan Shergill in the upcoming action sequel. The speculation comes amid production and post-production activity for the film, which is slated for release on March 19, 2026 in multiple Indian languages.

Following the success of the original film, which starred Ranveer Singh and was released in December 2025 to strong box office response, the sequel has been positioned as an even broader cinematic event with a Pan-India rollout. The first part’s narrative and character world laid the foundation for an expanded story, and Kaushal’s return adds a familiar face from another acclaimed franchise.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Kaushal’s appearance will be an extended cameo rather than a full-length role. His character Major Vihaan Shergill, originally introduced in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), has been woven into the Dhurandhar universe despite the separate timelines of the two films. The report quoted a source saying, “Aditya has been tight-lipped about the star power he is adding to Dhurandhar 2. The director… has smartly woven in a track from Uri despite the difference in the two stories’ timelines. The cameo includes a few action blocks.”

Details remain limited on how Shergill’s storyline intersects with Ranveer Singh’s character in Dhurandhar 2, but production insiders suggest the sequences were shot last year in anticipation of the sequel. This cameo reportedly sets up potential future developments or spin-offs within the broader narrative universe crafted by filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

Alongside Kaushal, Dhurandhar 2 features a rich ensemble including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. The sequel’s release strategy has been shaped by the first film’s performance, with producers planning simultaneous releases in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam to reach audiences across regions and languages. The Ranveer Singh starrer will be clashing with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, releasing on the same day.

