As Dhurandhar continues its historic run in theatres, the makers Jio Studios and B62 Studios have now unveiled the first poster and title of the much-anticipated second instalment, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge CONFIRM March 19, 2026 release; first poster featuring Ranveer Singh out!

The striking poster presents Ranveer Singh in a dramatically transformed avatar from the first film. Standing centre-frame in a black trench coat with his hair loose against a blazing red backdrop, he appears explosive and menacing. Brimming with intensity, the visual signals higher stakes, fiercer action, and a far more ruthless chapter ahead.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar currently stands as the biggest Hindi film of all time, cementing its cult and pop-culture status.

With Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the saga is set to escalate into an even bigger, bolder, and more formidable cinematic universe.

The film releases in theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, and will arrive in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam—a strategic expansion driven by its massive demand across South India, positioning 2026 as The Year of Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a high-octane spy-action thriller written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Presented by Jio Studios, this B62 Studios production is gearing up for a cinematic storm from March 19, 2027.

