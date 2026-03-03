Photos of Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of Ramayana have surfaced online, drawing widespread attention and sparking discussion among fans. The images, which began circulating on Reddit on Tuesday morning, appear to show the actor in costume during a shoot, holding a bow and dressed in traditional attire while crew members stand nearby with umbrellas and production equipment.

LEAKED set pics reveal Ranbir Kapoor’s long-haired avatar for Ramayana

In the pictures, Kapoor is seen wearing long hair styled in waves, a tilak on his forehead, and period-style clothing. The images quickly made their way across social media platforms, where reactions were divided. While some fans expressed excitement about seeing a glimpse of the much-anticipated project, others criticised elements of the styling.

One Reddit user wrote, “All that $400 million budget and they couldn't arrange for a decent-looking wig?” Another commented, “Bollywood really sucks in the fake hair & fake beard department. You can notice this in any movie or TV show.”

Producer Namit Malhotra has previously stated in interviews that the two-part adaptation of Ramayana is mounted on a budget of approximately $400–500 million, positioning it among the most expensive Indian film projects to date. However, the makers have not issued any statement regarding the leaked photos.

Alongside the images, a purported global promotion schedule for Ramayana also began circulating online. According to the unverified plan, the film’s trailer is slated for launch at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2026, followed by appearances at the Toronto International Film Festival. It further mentions promotional events at the Pingyao International Film Festival, the Tokyo International Film Festival, and the BFI London Film Festival, among others.

The schedule also lists a musical performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall featuring Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, in addition to promotional events across India before a reported Diwali release on November 8, 2026.

As of now, none of these promotional details have been officially confirmed or denied by the production team.

Also Read: Love & War update: Ranbir Kapoor debuts clean-shaven look; sparks buzz around Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.