Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.02.2020 | 8:26 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Baaghi 3 Angrezi Medium Love Aaj Kal Thappad Malang
follow us on

Madhya Pradesh announces three month tax exemption on Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a three-month exemption from the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) on the upcoming Taapsee Panuu starrer Thappad. The film deals with domestic violence and is set to release in theatres this Friday.

Madhya Pradesh announces three month tax exemption on Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad

According to reports, a top official of the Commercial Tax department said that film was exempted from tax because of its subject and message. At present, film tickets carry a 9% CGST and 9% SGST. The officials have told single-screen cinemas and multiplexes to not collect SGST on the tickets for Thappad.

The trailer of Thappad directed by Anubhav Sinha has been much appreciated by people. The film is the story of an educated woman who is forced to continue her marriage even after her husband publicly slaps her.

Earlier in January this year, Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak was declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh even after a section of people called for a boycott of the film after the actress stood in support of the JNU students who were attacked by masked goons.

Also Read: “I make a film because there is a voice I want to raise” – says Thappad director Anubhav Sinha 

More Pages: Thappad Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Malang director Mohit Suri says adults who…

Exclusive: “Rana Daggubati is an absolute…

"Had the best time of my life learning…

Mr India 2: After Shekhar Kapur, filmmaker…

Akshay Kumar and Ekta Kapoor reunite for an…

Kajol says she had to unlearn hamming in the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification