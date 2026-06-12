The controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3 continues to generate discussion within the film industry. Although the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) later withdrew its non-cooperation directive against the actor, the matter remains a talking point. Now, FWICE chief adviser Ashoke Pandit has shared details about the events that led to the federation's involvement. He also claimed that several prominent industry members, including Aamir Khan, attempted to resolve the issue before it reached FWICE.

‘Aamir Khan tried to resolve Ranveer Singh-Don 3 dispute before FWICE stepped in,’ reveals Ashoke Pandit

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Ashoke stated that a producer and director approached the federation with a complaint regarding the project. According to him, the filmmakers informed FWICE that they had already invested approximately Rs 45 crores in pre-production and were preparing to begin filming.

Ashoke alleged that the lead actor exited the project just weeks before shooting was scheduled to commence. He further claimed that FWICE followed its standard procedure by contacting Ranveer Singh to hear his side of the matter. However, according to Ashoke, the federation did not receive a response from the actor. "We kept sending reminders for one-and-a-half months," Ashoke said, adding that no reply was received during that period.

He stated that FWICE subsequently reviewed documents and reports submitted by Ranveer's auditors. According to Ashoke, on the day the federation was preparing to announce the non-cooperation directive, it received an email informing them that two representatives from the actor's team would meet them.

Ashoke said the federation considered the matter serious and decided to proceed with the directive. However, he clarified that FWICE never imposed a ban on the actor.

He stressed that accountability should apply to everyone working in the film industry.

According to Ashoke, no individual, whether an actor, director, assistant director, cinematographer or spot boy, should be able to walk away from a committed project at the last moment without consequences.

He also revealed that efforts had been made within the industry to resolve the matter before it escalated. "Many people from the industry, including Aamir Khan, had been trying to resolve the issue before it came to us. That also didn’t work. Today it’s Ranveer Singh. Tomorrow it could be someone else. This is what Excel is going through. If it was someone else, they would have gone to hell. They would have sold their house. You may have ten valid reasons for not doing a film. But if money has been spent because you committed to the project, then those losses should be reimbursed," Ashoke said.

The remarks have once again brought attention to the circumstances surrounding Don 3 and the broader debate about commitments, accountability and financial losses associated with large-scale film productions.

Also Read: Ashoke Pandit reacts to the shocking confession of Shilpa Shinde; says “False allegations can destroy a person’s reputation”

More Pages: Don 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.