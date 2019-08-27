Bollywood Hungama
Madhu Mantena to make a film on the life of last Hindu queen of Kashmir, Kota Rani

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Producer Madhu Mantena, of now-disbanded Phantom Films, is getting back in the film circuit with an interesting tale of Kota Rani. She was the last Hindu queen of Kashmir and very little is known about her. The producer will be bankrolling it with Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment.

Madhu Mantena said that we don’t know much about Kota Rani and it won’t be an exaggeration to compare her to Cleopatra. He added that a lot of things that we are witnessing today are directly related to her story. Mantena said that she was the most able woman ruler India produced.

It seems like the cast and the director are yet to be decided by the makers.

