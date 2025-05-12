Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins becomes Netflix’s most viewed film of 2025 with 16.1 million views in two weeks

Marflix Pictures' latest offering Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins, has committed itself to breaking records. And in the long list that the film, that released on Netflix, has already accumulated, the Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand co-production has officially claimed the title of streaming platform's most-watched film of 2025, achieving an extraordinary 16.1 million views in just its first two weeks.

The film's fine performance began with 7.8 million views during its debut week, followed by an even stronger second week with 8.3 million views. And the film did this, while simultaneously topping streaming charts as well.

The success of the film can be attributed to various factors, ranging from Marflix, who are known for their top-tier, no expenses spared filmmaking and production value, followed by the star power that the cast of the film brought on, and due credits to the film's marketing gimmicks. Ever since its release, Jewel Thief has been called an all-out entertainer and a film that one can put on and relax at their respective homes with their families.

With the numbers that the film has already garnered with regards to not just the streaming but also with its catchy songs, Jewel Thief has still not ended its run as it continues to be popular.

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robby Grewal, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins stars Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor.

