Actors Kajol and Kherin Sharma launched the trailer of their film Maa at a multiplex in Mumbai. They were joined by Kajol’s actor-producer Ajay Devgn, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, director Vishal Furia and project head and creative producer Vishal Danish Devgn. R Madhavan was the surprise guest, and it added to the fun. A few days ago, there were reports that Deepika Padukone stepped out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and one of the reasons behind that since she’s a mother, she wanted only an 8-hour shift. As per reports, the director was not ready with this condition.

Maa trailer launch: Ajay Devgn reacts to a question hinting at Deepika Padukone’s eight-hour Spirit row: “Most of the honest filmmakers will not have a problem…”

With this film titled Maa and with this episode being fresh, a journalist asked Kajol to comment on whether a demand for an eight-hour shift for a working mom is fair. The journalist, however, didn’t mention the Spirit episode. Kajol said, “I love the fact that if you can work less…”

Before she could complete her reply, Ajay Devgn took the mic and stated, “Sorry to interrupt but it’s not like it’s not going well. People understand.”

He continued, “Most of the honest filmmakers will not have a problem. Apart from just being a mother and working for 8 hours, usually people have started working for 8 to 9 hours in a shift. So, it’s a person to person and most of the industry does understand all this.”

Kajol bonds with Kherin

The banter between Kajol and her on-screen daughter Kherin Sharma at the trailer launch was heartening. Kherin said, “I am very excited and also nervous.” Kajol immediately retorted, “Don’t lie!”

Kherin insisted that she was not lying. Kajol continued, “Let me tell you all that she is not nervous at all.” Kherin replied, “I am really nervous. My hands are sweating.” The actress said, “That happens with you 24x7!”

Maa releases in cinemas on June 27. It is presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande.

