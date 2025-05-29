The trailer of the actress’ first horror film is out now and it promises a chilling collision of faith and fear.

Get ready for a battle between divinity and darkness as the much-awaited trailer of Maa, starring Kajol in a powerful new avatar, has finally dropped. A mythological horror film from Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Maa marks the actress’ terrifying debut in the horror genre and is the newest chapter from the universe of Shaitaan. The film is all set to release in theatres on June 27, 2025.

Kajol unleashes divine wrath in Maa Trailer – a mythological horror from the world of Shaitaan

Directed by Chhorii filmmaker Vishal Furia, Maa dives deep into an eerie narrative soaked in mythology, ancient curses, and spiritual vengeance. Kajol plays a fierce mother who transforms into the goddess Kali to protect her child and destroy a demonic curse rooted in blood, betrayal, and fear. The trailer, which was unveiled on May 29, offers a haunting visual palette, filled with menacing shadows, spine-chilling rituals, and symbols of divine fury. Kajol, seen in intense scenes that radiate both maternal strength and godly rage, brings gravitas to a story that blends mythology with horror in a uniquely Indian setting. Fans are already hailing her as a force to be reckoned with in this new, genre-defying role.

Also featuring Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, and Ronit Roy, Maa appears to be a horror film with thematic depth — dealing not just with fear, but with the emotional weight of sacrifice and devotion. The film is a key part of the Shaitaan horror universe that began with R Madhavan’s sinister performance earlier this year.

Maa is presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, with Kumar Mangat Pathak as co-producer. The makers promise that Maa will push the boundaries of Indian horror and mythology, offering audiences a gripping cinematic experience steeped in ancient lore.

With its intense visuals, powerful performances, and a uniquely Indian take on horror, Maa releasing on June 27, is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of 2025.

