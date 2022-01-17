comscore

Lyricist Ibrahim Ashk passes away at 70 owing to COVID-19 complications

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Well-known lyricist Ibrahim Ashk passed away on Sunday, January 16, due to COVID-19 pneumonia. The news was confirmed by his daughter. He was 70 at the time of his death. Ashk is known for penning songs for hit films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Koi...Mil Gaya.

Lyricist Ibrahim Ashk dies at 70 owing to COVID-19 complications

As per reports, Ashk was admitted to Mumbai’s Meditech Hospital on Saturday after he complained of breathlessness. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia which had severely affected his lungs.

Talking to PTI, Ashk's daughter Musaffa said that he was hospitalized after he was severely ill. The doctors said that his lungs were affected by COVID-19 pneumonia and he was experiencing difficulty in breathing due to the same. On Sunday evening at 4 pm, he breathed his last. Ibrahim Ashq was laid to rest in the presence of family on Monday morning.

Ibrahim Ashk's popular work as a lyricist in Bollywood includes 'Na Tum Jaano Na Hum', 'Koi Mil Gaya', 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai', 'Idhar Chala Mai Udhar Chala', among others.

