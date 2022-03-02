comscore

Luv Ranjan’s untitled next starring Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to release March 8, 2023

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming yet to be titled film, helmed by Luv Ranjan, has been pushed further from Republic Day 2023 to Holi 2023. The film will now release in theatres on March 8, 2023.

Luv Ranjan's untitled next starring Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to release March 8, 2023

Luv Films took to Twitter on Maha Shivaratri on Tuesday to make the announcement, "Luv Ranjan's untitled next featuring #RanbirKapoor & @ShraddhaKapoor will release in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023! Produced by @luv_ranjan and @gargankur, presented by #GulshanKumar and #BhushanKumar."

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar, the untitled next starring Ranbir and Shraddha will also feature Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor.

