Love All Play star Chae Jong Hyeop to headline webtoon-based K-drama Unlock The Boss

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Following his first lead role in the coming-of-age sports, romance-drama Love All Play [also known as Going to You at a Speed of 493km], South Korean breakout star Chae Jong Hyeop is set to headline webtoon-based Korean drama Unlock the Boss. He will star alongside Seo Eun Soo and Park Sung Woong in the upcoming drama. The series is already set for a November premiere.

As per Korean media portal Soompi, an elated Chae Jong Hyeop said in a statement, “There was burden in portraying Park In Sung’s dynamic life of going from an unemployed job-seeker to a CEO overnight, but I am just grateful and honored to be able to work with many senior actors through this drama.”

He added, “I’m working hard on filming with a grateful heart, and I promise to show you a great performance, so please kindly look forward to it.”

The upcoming K-drama will be based on the webtoon with the same name. It will narrate the story of Park In Sung (Chae Jong Hyeop), who is “an unemployed job-seeker whose life changes after picking up a smartphone that speaks to him and even gives him orders. The smartphone found by Park In Sung claims that he is the CEO of a big IT corporation whose soul was trapped inside the smartphone after an incident. The story further follows Park In Sung’s journey to infiltrate the CEO’s office in order to find the truth.”

Seo Eun Soo will essay the role of the secretary named Jeong Se Yeon whereas Park Sung Woong will be playing the role of Kim Sun Joo, the president of the emerging IT company Silver Lining whose soul is trapped in the smartphone. The series is now set for November 30, 2022 premiere.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

