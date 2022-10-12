comscore

A Dilip Kumar film festival is in the works to mark his 100th birth anniversary

Bollywood News

After Amitabh Bachchan, Film Heritage Foundation is planning a Dilip Kumar film festival for the late actor’s 100th anniversary. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

To mark the 80th birthday of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the Film Heritage Foundation had organised a four-day long film festival. It indeed received good response across the country as almost all the shows were house full. Along with the audience, many celebrities also experienced the sheer joy of watching AB’s iconic films on the big screen. And now, it's time for a treat to all the Dilip Kumar fans!

It is speculated that a film festival is being planned in honour of Dilip Kumar in December this year. Shedding some light on the matter, Pinkvilla, in its exclusive report, has stated that to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the late actor, a Dilip Kumar film fest is in the works.

Quoting FHF founder Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, the report said, “Yes, that is the plan, but now there is a challenge of finding the right material for the festival, like how it was for Bachchan: Back To The Beginning. However, there is no better way to celebrate the legacy of Dilip Saab but by showcasing his work.”

He further added, “By doing that you’re not just celebrating him but all the people who have worked with him over the years. So, we would really like to do it, and I hope we are able to pull it off. Really looking forward to it.”

For the unversed, Dilip Kumar passed away in July 2021 at the age of 98. He suffered from advanced prostate cancer that had spread to other organs of his body. He was one of the legends of the Golden Age of cinema in India.

Kumar, also known as the tragedy king of Bollywood, gave a bunch of remarkable films throughout his career; Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam, Naya Daur, Madhumati, Kranti, Vidhaata, Shakti and Mashaal, to name just a few.

