With Park Min Young’s name in the spotlight and her alleged relationship, it was now clarified that the actress reportedly broke up with him.

South Korean actress Park Min Young, one of the most popular actresses in the drama industry, has officially spoken about her relationship status and clarified the rumours circulating on social media. As per reports, the actress was allegedly dating a wealthy businessman Kang. His company Vidente is the largest shareholder in the South Korean company Bithumb Holdings and is also connected to Chorokbaem Media, which acquired Park Min Young’s agency Hook Entertainment.

Love In Contract star Park Min Young’s agency confirms she broke up with controversial wealthy businessman Kang; did not receive monetary benefits from him

In an exclusive report on the South Korean website Dispatch, as translated by Soompi, several allegations surfaced following leaked photos of Park Min Young visiting Kang. Though his business card allegedly states that he is the chairman of Vidente, INBIOGEN, Bucket STUDIO, and Bithumb LIVE, his name is “not publicly listed in relation to these companies.”

When Dispatch contacted the companies including Vidente and INBIOGEN, the website was told, “Who is that?” and only mentioned that Kang’s sister's name is publicly known as the CEO of these companies. Apart from these companies, everything from home, cars, and golf course are allegedly not registered under his name.

The Soompi report states, “From 2013 to 2014, Kang swindled about 3.5 billion won (approximately $2.4 million) and was indicted for fraud and document forging. In 2016, he received a 2-year and 6-month prison sentence with a probation period of three years. From 2014 to 2015, Kang helped financial corporation “A” with the acquisition and received private placement bonds worth 33.2 billion won (approximately $23 million) and then eventually loaned 9 billion won more, receiving a total of 42.2 billion won in private placement bonds (approximately $29.2 million). He still has about 12 billion won (approximately $8.3 million) of the unpaid debt to “A.””

It turns out that Kang had disappeared from 2016 to 2020. These informants shared, “He went in and out of Thailand often since 2016. He said he’s working on a resort business, but nothing has been confirmed.” Another informer said, “Kang is acquainted with gangsters in Seongnam. He did something in Pattaya, but it is difficult for me to say more.”

With Park Min Young’s name in the spotlight and her alleged relationship, it was now clarified that the actress reportedly broke up with him. It was also said the actress’s sister has put in her resignation at one of the companies her sister works at, which is owned by Kang, The official statement came from her agency Hook Entertainment’s CEO Kwon Jin Young read, “Regarding actress Park Min Young’s dating news, we apologize for the delayed statement as it took some time for the agency to confirm the facts. First of all, Park Min Young has broken up with the individual mentioned in the dating rumors. Also, it is not true at all that actress Park Min Young received significant monetary benefits from the individual. Her older sister Ms. Park has also submitted her intent to resign from her position as an outside director of INBIOGEN.”

It further read, “For actress Park Min Young, it is currently her top priority to successfully complete filming for her ongoing drama Love In Contract so she will do her best to not cause harm to the broadcast.”

“Also, the actress will be more cautious about her actions as well as those of her family and everyone else connected to her to diligently show responsibility as an actress and public figure. We once again ask for your generous understanding in order for actress Park Min Young to fully focus on the remainder of filming for her drama,” the statement concluded.

Park Min Young is currently headlining the series Love In Contract starring Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Jae Young. The K-drama premiered on September 21, 2022.

