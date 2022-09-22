comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.09.2022 | 5:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

Love In Contract: Nana to make special appearance in Park Min Young and Kim Jae Young’s rom-com

Bollywood News

Nana is making a cameo as a top actress in the romantic comedy drama starring Park Min Young and Kim Jae Young.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean singer-actress Nana will reportedly be making a special appearance in the new drama Love in Contract which aired on September 21. The drama stars Park Min Young and Kim Jae Young in lead roles.

Love In Contract: Nana to make special appearance in Park Min Young and Kim Jae Young’s rom-com

Love In Contract: Nana to make special appearance in Park Min Young and Kim Jae Young’s rom-com

According to Korean media portal Soompi, Nana will be making a cameo appearance as an A-list actress who winds up embroiled in dating rumours with Kang Hae Jin after starring alongside him in a drama. In the newly released still cut from the drama, Nana gives an angry stare to Kim Jae Young.

The producers of the show remarked, “Even in terms of physical appearance, Nana was the perfect fit for the role of the cat-like actress who gets caught up in a dating scandal with Kim Jae Young in the drama. Even though her appearance was brief, she made a powerful impact. Please look forward to Nana’s cameo.”

The new drama is about a woman (Park Min Young) who provides the service of being a fake wife to the needy, single people to bring to social gatherings, such as school reunions and dinners for married couples. The show premiered on September 21.

Also Read: Love in Contract star Park Min Young is ‘thankful’ on being called ‘rom-com goddess’; wanted to grow with roles that suit her age

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Teaser of Varun Dhawan-starrer…

National Cinema Day effect: Celebrations to…

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to skip the no…

Fawad Khan gets hospitalized while bulking…

Ranbir Kapoor helps over-enthusiastic fans…

Rahul Dev reveals he had no choice but to do…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification