South Korean singer-actress Nana will reportedly be making a special appearance in the new drama Love in Contract which aired on September 21. The drama stars Park Min Young and Kim Jae Young in lead roles.

According to Korean media portal Soompi, Nana will be making a cameo appearance as an A-list actress who winds up embroiled in dating rumours with Kang Hae Jin after starring alongside him in a drama. In the newly released still cut from the drama, Nana gives an angry stare to Kim Jae Young.

The producers of the show remarked, “Even in terms of physical appearance, Nana was the perfect fit for the role of the cat-like actress who gets caught up in a dating scandal with Kim Jae Young in the drama. Even though her appearance was brief, she made a powerful impact. Please look forward to Nana’s cameo.”

The new drama is about a woman (Park Min Young) who provides the service of being a fake wife to the needy, single people to bring to social gatherings, such as school reunions and dinners for married couples. The show premiered on September 21.

