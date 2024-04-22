Actress Arushi Sharma, known for her role in the 2020 movie Love Aaj Kal, recently exchanged vows with casting director Vaibhav Vishant in a beautiful ceremony held on Thursday, April 18. The festivities began with a vibrant cocktail party preceding the wedding day, followed by the traditional haldi ceremony to mark the auspicious occasion.

Photos capturing the intimate moments of Arushi Sharma and Vaibhav Vishant's wedding have inundated social media, showcasing the couple's radiant joy and affection. During the gatbandhan rituals, the duo's unwavering gaze into each other's eyes symbolized the depth of their love and commitment, captivating all who witnessed their union.

In the pictures, Arushi was seen dressed resplendently for the occasion. She adorned herself in a peachy embroidered lehenga choli, paired with Kundan jewellery, while Vaibhav was in an ivory sherwani adorned with floral patterns, perfectly complementing his bride. The couple exuded sheer happiness as they exchanged garlands and posed for the camera on a stage adorned with rose petals.

Arushi Sharma started her acting career by starring in a small role in Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha, she also then appeared in two short films and later received recognition for her work in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal in 2020. Since then, she has starred in Netflix drama film Jaadugar and Netflix series Kaala Pani, solidifying her presence in the industry.

