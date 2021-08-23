Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have become parents to their little one. The couple announced through Instagram that the child had been born on Saturday, August 21.

The pair shared black and white photos of the child's head and feet, though they did not reveal name or gender of the baby.

The 28-year old singer announced her pregnancy in May writing that she was "so happy to be on this wild journey with my soul mate." She received congratulations from her many fans including “Love Island" presenter Laura Whitmore and singer Stacey Solomon, while her partner 28 year old footballer also got congratulatory wishes from England teammates Mason Mount, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson.

Little Mix shot to fame in 2011, when they won the UK’s talent show- The X Factor, following the group to become one of the Britain’s biggest girl groups of four members- Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson with its five number one singles in the UK, and one number one album.

However, last December, Jesy Nelson announced that she will be leaving the group and that her decision to step back came after she suffered trolling on social media. Meanwhile, the remaining members said they intend to continue performing after Nelson’s departure.

