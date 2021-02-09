Actress and model Lisa Haydon has made another baby announcement. The actress, who is married to Dino Lalvani and has two sons, is pregnant with her third child.

"Coming this June," she captioned her video and said, "So I've actually been meaning to get on here and chat with you all, and to catch you all up with stuff that's been happening lately."

"Can you tell everyone what's inside mummy's tummy?" she asked her son and he replied, "A baby sister!"

View this post on Instagram

Lisa Haydon is set to welcome a baby girl. She got married to Dino Lalvani and welcomed her son Zack in 2017 and her son Leo a few years later.

On the work front, Lisa Haydon was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. The film was directed by Karan Johar.

