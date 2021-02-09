Bollywood Hungama

Lisa Haydon makes announcement about third pregnancy, reveals the gender of the baby

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress and model Lisa Haydon has made another baby announcement. The actress, who is married to Dino Lalvani and has two sons, is pregnant with her third child.

Lisa Haydon makes announcement about third pregnancy via special video

"Coming this June," she captioned her video and said, "So I've actually been meaning to get on here and chat with you all, and to catch you all up with stuff that's been happening lately."

"Can you tell everyone what's inside mummy's tummy?" she asked her son and he replied, "A baby sister!"

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Lisa Haydon is set to welcome a baby girl. She got married to Dino Lalvani and welcomed her son Zack in 2017 and her son Leo a few years later.

On the work front, Lisa Haydon was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. The film was directed by Karan Johar.

ALSO READ: PARTY OF FOUR! Lisa Haydon announces her second pregnancy with an adorable photo with husband and son

