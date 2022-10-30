In one of the latest developments, Henry Cavill is saying goodbye to the beloved character Geralt Of Rivia in The Witcher season 4. Ahead of the season 3 arrival next year, Cavill took to Instagram on Saturday to inform his fans that he will officially be ‘laying down my medallion and my swords’ and departing the fantasy series, on Netflix. Season 4 will see Liam Hemsworth take on the role of monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia instead.

Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season 4: ‘I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited’

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures," Cavill wrote in his post. "In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

He continued, "Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him. Enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

Hemsworth took to Instagram and paid tribute to Cavill, “As a Witcher fan, I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia," he wrote. "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure.”

“Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character," The Hunger Games actor said. "I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into the Witcher world.”

Henry Cavill’s announcement comes in less than weeks since he made a cameo as Superman in DC’s Black Adam. He then announced that he is putting the cape back on and is ready for the next movie.

The upcoming season 3 synopsis reads, "As monarchs, mages and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line - or risk losing each other forever."

Netflix has seemingly greenlit seasons 4 and 5 of the series which will be reportedly shot back-to-back. While it is unclear when the production will begin, the seasons are currently in the writing stage.

