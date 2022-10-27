Henry Cavill has once again donned the cape for good and the actor is recalling the emotional experience of finally putting the cape back on after five long years.

Henry Cavill recalls reprising Superman after five years in Black Adam – “That is one of the top moments in my career”

Cavill recalled in a recent interview as noted by The Hollywood Reporter, that he was working six days a week on Netflix’s The Witcher when he was offered to appear in a scene in Dwayne Johnson’s DC antihero story Black Adam. He had to get permission from The Witcher team, but as the actor recalled, “It was so top secret we couldn’t tell them what.”

For the appearance in Black Adam, the actor recalled he chose the costume he wore in 2013’s Man Of Steel, his first outing as the mighty Superman. “I chose that one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the suit,” said Cavill during the conversation, which was a live taping of Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast. It was incredibly important to me to be standing there and enjoying that moment.”

“That is one of the top moments in my career. It feels great to have the opportunity to wear it again,” he added. “The character means so much to me. It’s been five years now. I never gave up hope. It’s amazing to be here now talking about it again. There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I’m so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman.”

Recently, Cavill took to social media announcing his return as the Superman saying, “I wanted to make it official: I am back as Superman…Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded.” Cavill currently stars the Netflix series The Witcher.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

He is also gearing up for the sequel of Netflix’s Enola Holmes reprising his role of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes, elder brother to Milli Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes. The mystery crime film bows out only on Netflix November 4.

