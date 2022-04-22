South Korean actress Lee Sung Kyung is reportedly in talks to join Kim Young Kwang in the upcoming romance drama titled Tell Me It’s Love (literal translation).

As Soompi reports, following the news of Lee Sung Kyung’s casting offer, a source from her agency YG Entertainment clarified, “She received an offer [for the drama] and is positively reviewing it.” Kim Young Kwang’s agency Wide-S Company also stated, “Kim Young Kwang will be appearing in the new drama ‘Tell Me It’s Love.'” According to a source from his label, the drama recently began filming, and the actor is also in the middle of shooting.

The upcoming romantic drama follows the story of a man and a woman who cross paths seeking revenge, but eventually forget all about it and shed tears as they start feeling sorry for each other. Exhausted of harsh reality, the two start off with sharp emotions but as they understand each other, they grow and change. Lee Sung Kyung has been offered the role of the female lead Shim Woo Joo. “Hurt by family affairs, she decides to take revenge on a man named Han Dong Jin, who has affected her life. However, after getting to know more about him, she experiences other emotions that shuts out her thirst for vengeance.”

Meanwhile Kim Young Kwang will portray the male lead Han Dong Jin, a workaholic who immerses himself in work to endure his fight against loneliness. He’s hurt by love, and he struggles with a desolate life. However, he undergoes unexpected changes when he meets a woman who is bent on getting revenge.

Tell Me It’s Love is currently in discussion to be released on an OTT platform aiming for a release in the first half of 2023.

