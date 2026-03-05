Subedaar has released today, March 5, and it has generated excitement due to lead actor Anil Kapoor’s massy performance and an exciting trailer. Viewers who would watch this film on Amazon Prime Video will be in for a surprise. This is because Nana Patekar also features in the film.

BREAKING: Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai reunite; Nana Patekar features in an exciting cameo in Anil Kapoor-starrer Subedaar

In a crucial scene in the film, Nana Patekar appears on screen all of a sudden. His presence adds to the fun and madness; in fact, if Subedaar was a theatrical film, Nana’s entry would have led to a frenzy in cinemas.

Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar first shared screen space in Parinda (1989). Eighteen years later, they reunited in Welcome (2007) and struck gold. Nana played the unforgettable Uday Bhai, while Anil played his subordinate, Majnu Bhai. Together, their banter turned iconic and helped the film attain cult status. They came together once again in Welcome Back (2015), which remains their last on-screen collaboration to date. Ever since, fans have been demanding a full-fledged Uday Bhai-Majnu Bhai reunion, and Subedaar finally brings the duo back. It is sure to be lapped up by viewers.

Besides Anil Kapoor, Subedaar also stars Radhikka Madan, Mona Singh, Aditya Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Faisal Malik and Kushboo Sundar in a cameo. It is directed by Suresh Trivedi of Tumhari Sulu (2017), Jalsa (2022) and Daldal (2026) fame.

Last week, a grand trailer launch was held at a restobar by the beach in Mumbai, where the whole team was present in full force. Anil said, “I shot the most difficult and crucial scene in the film amid thousands of bystanders. They were shouting 'Jhakaas' and 'Aye jee o jee'! However, I switched off the noise. I focused on my scene. If you want something from the bottom of your heart, you'll be able to achieve it.”

