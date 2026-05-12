Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business, the upcoming sequel directed by actor-filmmaker Anshuman Jha, is set to have an exclusive market screening at the Marché du Film during the Cannes Film Festival. The screening comes ahead of the film’s official world premiere later this year and is expected to help the makers explore international distribution opportunities.

Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business set for screening at Cannes Film Festival’s Marché du Film

The project is being supported by German production company Webfilmland Productions, which has also joined as a partner for German distribution. According to the makers, the film is among the few Asian action titles to be showcased at the Cannes market this year.

Set in Indonesia, the film continues the world introduced in the first Lakadbaggha film, while expanding its focus beyond animal welfare to broader environmental concerns. The sequel incorporates themes related to wildlife conservation, particularly the declining population of the critically endangered Yaki Monkey species.

The film also marks a milestone as the first official India-Indonesia co-production. Its cast includes Sunny Pang, known for films like Headshot and Havoc, alongside Thai martial artist and actor Dan Chupong, who is recognised for his work in Ong-Bak. The ensemble also features Adil Hussain, Sarah-Jane Dias and Anshuman Jha.

Speaking about the film’s Cannes presence, Anshuman Jha said, "Lakadbaggha was rooted in my love for dogs; Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business widens that lens to all animals. Animals are going extinct because humanity is going extinct. We wanted to elevate the action—not just in intensity, but in meaning. Because beyond the fights lies the question of what you stand for. Marché du Film gives us the platform to bring this story to global audiences who value cinema that engages both the heart and the mind. "

Jennifer Pengal from Webfilmland Productions shared, "We first discovered Lakadbaggha at the Stuttgart Film Festival in 2023, where it won the Vision Award, and we’ve been tracking the franchise ever since. The global landscape doesn’t have an animal-lover vigilante—and India hasn’t produced an international martial arts star in this space. This film delivers both. Anshuman Jha brings a rare quality—there’s a Bruce Lee-like intent, authenticity, and raw presence to his performance. What makes this film truly stand out is that the action isn’t just spectacle—it has purpose. It gives a voice to the voiceless. This feels like a step forward for Asian martial arts cinema. It’s not just action—it’s action with a soul. And we believe it will resonate strongly with both action audiences and animal lovers across Europe.”

Backed by First Ray Films, the project combines martial arts action with socially relevant themes. With its international collaborations and upcoming Cannes showcase, Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business is positioning itself as a distinct entry in the evolving landscape of Indian action cinema.

Also Read: Anshuman Jha unveils teaser poster of Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business; announces Diwali 2026 release

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