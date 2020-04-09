Beauty Moghul Kylie Jenner has retained the title of the world's youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes. Earlier this week, the magazine released the list of world's billionaires in which the 22-year-old was revealed to be topping the list for another year. She is worth $1 billion.

Kylie Jenner, who knows a huge empire thanks to Kylie Cosmetics, first made it to the list of billionaires in March 2019. She dethroned Founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg who became a billionaire at the age of 23.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back," Kylie Jenner previously told Forbes.

Despite coming from a family of Kardashian - Jenner, she didn't inherit anything, according to the magazine. She built her empire.

Currently, Kylie Jenner is one of just ten billionaires in the world under the age of 30.