Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain to re-telecast on Sony TV starting June 1

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sony Entertainment Television announces the return of its cult love stories, that set a benchmark in the industry - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. While Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi will air at 9:30 PM, Bade Acche Lagte Hain will air at 10 PM on weekdays starting 1st June.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain to air on Sony TV starting June 1

Dr. Sonakshi and Dev Dixit from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, essayed by Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh brought a smile to audience’s faces and set their hearts racing with their chemistry and romance. Though culturally different, the two came together and redefined the meaning of love.

On the other hand, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, the love story of Priya and Ram, starring the hit and relatable pair of Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor, not just captured the imagination of the audience, but went ahead and catapulted this mature love story to greater heights! The show celebrates 9 glorious years of Priya and Ram and their beautiful journey of getting married, then getting to know each other and eventually falling madly in love.

<

Also Read: Shaheer Sheikh is all praises for his Mahabharat co-star Pooja Sharma, says she is a wonderful co-actor

