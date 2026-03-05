Actor Kritika Kamra and presenter-producer Gaurav Kapur are gearing up for a new phase in their lives as they prepare to move into their Bandra residence following their wedding next week. According to sources, the couple’s home in Bandra is currently undergoing an extensive makeover ahead of the celebrations.

Renovation work is said to have begun in early February, with the timeline carefully planned to ensure completion by the second week of March. The revamp holds particular significance as the space will serve as the couple’s shared home after the wedding. From structural tweaks to décor decisions, the focus has reportedly been on creating a space that feels cohesive and functional. Kritika is believed to be closely involved in the process, overseeing key details and coordinating with the design team to ensure the final outcome aligns with their vision.

The overall aesthetic is expected to combine traditional accents with mid-century modern influences. The idea, sources say, is to strike a balance between timeless design and contemporary comfort. “The house is being completely redone ahead of the wedding, and Kritika has been very hands-on with the process. The idea is to create a warm, inviting space where they can host family and friends, starting with the wedding celebrations,” a source close to the couple shared.

With the finishing touches underway, preparations appear to be moving on schedule as the couple counts down to their big day.

