Katrina Kaif to return to films with Chandni Bar 2 after maternity break? Here’s what we know!

Katrina Kaif may soon be returning to the big screen if recent reports are to be believed. While the actress has been away from films for some time, fresh industry buzz suggests that she could be part of Chandni Bar 2, the sequel to the acclaimed 2001 film Chandni Bar.

Katrina Kaif to return to films with Chandni Bar 2 after maternity break? Here’s what we know!

Katrina's last theatrical release was Merry Christmas, which hit cinemas in December 2024. Despite her limited screen appearances in recent years, the actress continues to enjoy strong popularity among audiences. According to Ormax Media's Stars India Loves data for 2025, she remained among the Top 5 female Hindi film stars, alongside Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

The actress stepped away from work after announcing her first pregnancy with husband Vicky Kaushal in September 2025. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for updates regarding her next project.

Now, a report by Filmfare has added fuel to comeback rumours. According to the publication, Katrina may feature in Chandni Bar 2, which is expected to be directed by Ajay Bahl.

The original Chandni Bar, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and headlined by Tabu, was released in 2001 and received critical acclaim. Last year, a sequel to the film was officially announced. However, the makers have not yet confirmed the cast of the upcoming installment.

A source quoted by Filmfare claimed that the Tiger 3 actress could be part of the film's final cast and that Tabu may also feature in the project. However, no official confirmation has been made by the filmmakers or the actors involved.

Interestingly, this is not the first report linking Katrina to a comeback project. A few days ago, a report by India Today suggested that the actress was reading scripts and exploring opportunities in the OTT space.

However, those claims were later denied by an insider. “There is absolutely no truth to the claims being made about Katrina Kaif’s future acting plans. The report is based entirely on speculation and misinformation, with no verification,” the source stated.

For now, Chandni Bar 2 remains the latest project linked to Katrina Kaif. Until an official announcement is made, the reports should be treated as speculation.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif’s May recap features Vicky Kaushal, son Vihaan, romantic hugs, birthday celebrations and more!

More Pages: Chandni Bar Box Office Collection

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