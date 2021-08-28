Actress Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai, a television couple, welcomed a baby boy recently. They announced the news on social media, along with a cute photo of their baby, whom they called Baby Rai.

Kishwer and Suyyash captioned the photo, “27.08.21. welcome BABY RAI!!! It’s a boy. #sukishkababy.”

Kishwer Merchantt, a model-turned-actor, announced her pregnancy in March of this year. She uploaded pictures from her baby shower, which was held in June. In an Instagram post, Kishwer described her pregnancy as a full lockdown pregnancy, saying she had envisioned a different journey, but the lockdown allowed her to spend special time with her loved ones.

Kishwer also documented her nine-month journey to motherhood on her YouTube channel. The 15-minute film, titled We Are Pregnant, featured the couple discussing the moment they found out they were expecting a child. In the video, Kishwer mentions being able to conceive naturally at the age of 40. “Never say never — it was so right in our case. When we had the test come positive, for a few minutes, there was pin-drop silence between us. We just didn’t know how to react.”

In 2016, Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai got married.

