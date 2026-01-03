Veteran actor Anupam Kher marked a historic milestone in his career on January 3, 2026, as he commenced work on his 550th film, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. Sharing the moment with his followers on social media, the actor reflected on his decades-long journey in Indian cinema, describing the achievement as one rooted in gratitude rather than finality.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 starts filming in Delhi: Anupam Kher calls 550th film “interval point” of his career in heartfelt note!

In a heartfelt note, Kher revealed how an international director at the Cannes Film Festival had once dubbed him the “Marathon Man of Indian Cinema” upon learning about the sheer volume of his work. As he began filming the sequel in Delhi, the actor wrote, “So today as I start my 550th film #KhoslaKaGhosla2 my heart is filled with GRATITUDE and THANKFULNESS!”

Looking back at his early years, Kher recalled arriving in Mumbai on June 3, 1981, with little sense that such a landmark awaited him. “Never had I dreamt that I will reach this LANDMARK of 550 films,” he wrote, adding that despite the achievement, he feels far from done. “I have reached only the ‘interval point’ of my life and my career! Dreams have no EXPIRY date!”

The actor credited his longevity to optimism, perseverance, and hard work, while underlining the collective effort behind his survival in the industry. “My survival for all these years has only been possible because of the support I got from all my producers, directors, co-actors, technicians and above all YOU, my AUDIENCES!” Kher concluded the note with a message of gratitude and faith, signing off with “Jai Ho! Jai Hind! Om Namah Shivay!”

What to Expect From Khosla Ka Ghosla 2

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 serves as a sequel to the much-loved 2006 cult classic Khosla Ka Ghosla, in which Anupam Kher played the middle-class patriarch Kamal Kishore Khosla. Reportedly, the sequel is being directed by Umesh Bist, best known for Pagglait, and is expected to revisit the Khosla family with a contemporary lens while retaining the humour and emotional grounding of the original.

