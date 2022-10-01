South Korean actress Kim Bo Ra will reportedly star alongside pop group UP10TION’s member Kim Woo Seo in new romantic drama Finland Papa (literal title). The filming for Finland Papa is currently scheduled to begin in early October. The broadcast schedule has yet to be decided.

According to Korean media portal Soompi, the six-episode drama will tell the story of a cafe named Finland Papa, where people in need of emotional healing gather together and play the roles of each other’s “fake family.” After losing her family, Lee Yu Ri, a young woman in her twenties, starts working at this cafe where she’s able to grow and heal her inner wounds.

Kim Woo Seok will essay the role of Baek Woo Hyun, the owner of café who falls in love with Lee Yu Ri. This will mark Kim Bo Ra’s first lead role in over a year, after starring in wavve’s Love Scene Number. On the work front, Kim Bo Ra’s work credits include Touch (2020) SKY Castle (2018 – 2019), Her Private Life (2019), Love and Leashes (2022).

Meanwhile, Kim Woo Seok, also known by the stage name Wooshin, is a South Korean singer, songwriter and actor who debuted as a member of pop band Up10tion in 2015. He rose to prominence in 2019 after finishing second on Produce X 101. He also appeared in 2021 – 2022 drama Bulgasal: Immortal Souls.

