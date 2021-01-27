Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.01.2021 | 10:22 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Khushi Kapoor is off to acting school in New York; to be launched in Bollywood in 2022

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor’s youngest born Khushi Kapoor is off to the Lee Starsberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York for one semester’s course.

Khushi Kapoor is off to acting school in New York; to be launched in Bollywood in 2022

Sources say Khushi Kapoor will be launched in Hindi cinema only after she returns from her acting course in the US.

“Khushi Kapoor will be launched in 2022. Boney has already got offers from several major producers including Karan Johar to launch Khushi. But, he’s in no hurry. And neither is Khushi. The entire family feels an acting course is the right thing to do. Sridevi always wanted her daughters to attend a good acting school, since she never got any formal training,” says the source.

ALSO READ: 4 beauty trends that are going to be huge in 2021 featuring Khushi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Price re-negotiation for Yash’s KGF 2; Excel…

“Please don’t insult me by simplifying my…

Ranbir Kapoor signs his next with Kabir…

Ranbir Kapoor to shoot for two new films in…

Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar join…

Yash and Sanjay Dutt shoot deadly climax of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification