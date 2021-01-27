Late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor’s youngest born Khushi Kapoor is off to the Lee Starsberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York for one semester’s course.

Sources say Khushi Kapoor will be launched in Hindi cinema only after she returns from her acting course in the US.

“Khushi Kapoor will be launched in 2022. Boney has already got offers from several major producers including Karan Johar to launch Khushi. But, he’s in no hurry. And neither is Khushi. The entire family feels an acting course is the right thing to do. Sridevi always wanted her daughters to attend a good acting school, since she never got any formal training,” says the source.

