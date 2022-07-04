Vidyut Jammwal and team have been extensively promoting their forthcoming film Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha before its release. However, one of the songs used in the action drama has now come under the axe after it is accused of hurting the sentiments of the Shia community. The team of the Faruk Kabir directorial have taken to social media to pen a heartfelt apology, addressing the Shia community.

Khuda Haafiz 2 team including Vidyut Jammwal apologizes to Shia community; changes ‘offensive’ words in a song

In their note, they wrote, “We the makers of Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the Shia Sect of the (Muslim) community and sincerely apologize for the fact that elements of the song ‘Haq Hussain’ have unintentionally hurt their sentiments. Objections were raised by people of the community for the word ‘Hussain’ and the use of the matam zanjeer.”

The makers went on to speak about their decision, “We have unilaterally decided to make changes to the song. In consultation with the CBFC Censor Board, we have removed zanjeer blades from the song and we’ve changed the lyrics of the song ‘Haq Hussain’ to ‘Junoon Hai’. Please know that no Shia community member has been captured in the wrong light in the film nor does the film show any person of the Shia community attacking anyone. The song was created with the utmost pious intent to celebrate the glory of Imam Hussain in his battle against the oppressors. The intention was never to hurt religious sentiments.”

“Keeping in mind the sentiments of the Shia community we have made the aforementioned changes in the film,” concluded the note. It was shared by the team of the film including leading man Vidyut Jammwal who posted it as a part of his Instagram story.

Starring Shivaleeka Oberoi, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Tailang among others, Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha is slated to release on July 8.

