The semi-finale week’s episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi begins with host Rohit Shetty telling that all the contestants are just one step away from the Grand Finale of season adding that he is very proud of all the semi-finalists.

Following Rohit’s fun chat with the contestants where Vishal recited poetry for Sana Makbul, Varun played the guitar and Rahul Vaidya sang a song, Rohit reveals that this is a double elimination week and one contestant will be eliminated today and the other contestant will be eliminated tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the first stunt begins with Sana, Arjun, and Vishal chosen to perform the stunt. The stunt happens to be an underwater stunt where a contestant has to go inside the tunnel which is placed under the water. In the tunnel, there are fences and air pockets for the contestants to breathe. Contestants have to cut the fence with the help of the cutter in order to reach the endpoint. While Sana and Arjun successfully completes the stunt, Vishal aborts and gets the 'fear fanda'.

In the middle of difficult tasks, Rohit gives a fun task to Rahul Vaidya and Shweta Tiwari where they are supposed to put 10 hens in a cage. However, moving back to the second stunt which is a head-on stunt, the contestants have to lie down with grains on their bodies. As the task starts, hens will be released and will start eating grains from their body. Whosoever stays for a maximum time period will be safe in the task. Shweta and Abhinav press the buzzers before their opponents, Rahul and Varun and straight gets 'fear fanda.'

The elimination stunt is then performed by the contestants holding fear fandas Vishal, Shweta, and Abhinav. The contestants have to take a ball and throw it in a basket while standing on the platform, while Vishal and Shweta weren't able to do the single basket but threw all balls. Abhinav on the other hand, fell down before he threw all the balls resulting in the actor’s exit from the show.

