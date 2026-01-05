Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures Limited have officially announced the release date of their upcoming film Beyond The Kerala Story, which will arrive in cinemas on February 27, 2026. The film serves as the second chapter in the The Kerala Story franchise and is positioned as a continuation that expands its scope and narrative depth.

A motion poster released by the makers confirmed the date and offered an early insight into the film’s tone. The text on the poster reads:

“They said it was just a story. They tried to silence it. They tried to discredit it. But the truth didn’t stop. Because some stories don’t end. This time, it goes deeper. This time, it hurts more.”

Expanding the Narrative

According to the makers, Beyond The Kerala Story revisits real-life accounts, focusing on voices of victims and stories that have often remained unheard. The film introduces fresh talent as its leading women, with performances described as organic and rooted in lived realities from across different regions of India.

Unlike its predecessor, which largely centred on events in Kerala, the upcoming film widens its lens to include true stories from across Bharat, aiming to present a broader perspective while retaining its grounded, documentary-style approach to storytelling.

Franchise Background

The Kerala Story, released in 2023, emerged as one of the most discussed films of the year, generating nationwide debate. The film went on to receive the National Award for Best Direction and Best Cinematography, further cementing its place in contemporary Hindi cinema.

Building on that momentum, Beyond The Kerala Story is being described as more expansive in scale and more intense in its narrative treatment. The makers have positioned the film as a hard-hitting continuation rather than a standalone sequel.

Creative Team

Beyond The Kerala Story is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures Limited. The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh and co-produced by Aashin A Shah.

With its release date now locked and promotional material already generating attention, Beyond The Kerala Story is shaping up to be one of the major theatrical releases of 2026, as anticipation builds around how the film will expand on the themes introduced in the first installment.

