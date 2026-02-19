Excel Entertainment co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani is set to be part of the guest list at the 79th EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026, scheduled to take place in London on February 22. The BAFTAs, hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, remain one of the biggest nights in world cinema, drawing top names from across industries.

Ritesh Sidhwani to attend BAFTA 2026 as Excel Entertainment’s Boong earns nomination

This year, Sidhwani will reportedly be attending alongside a star-studded mix of Indian and international faces. The guest line-up is said to include Alia Bhatt and Riz Ahmed, while Hollywood heavyweights like Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan and Cillian Murphy are also expected to be present. Other names mentioned among the attendees include Marc Robinson, Adam Willis, Lauren Evans, Lee Groombridge, Nicolas Gonda and Charlie Noble.

Sidhwani’s presence at the ceremony comes at a time when Indian production houses are increasingly gaining recognition on global platforms. For Excel Entertainment, the BAFTA buzz is even more relevant this year as the banner’s film Boong has reportedly secured a nomination in the Best Children’s and Family Film category.

With the BAFTAs often serving as a key stage for international networking and industry spotlight, Sidhwani’s attendance is being viewed as another indicator of Excel Entertainment’s expanding global ambitions. The nomination for Boong further adds weight to the moment, signalling how Indian-backed projects are steadily finding space in prestigious international award circuits.

